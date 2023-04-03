Community mourns EMT and crash victim killed on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — People who know and love an emergency medical technician killed in a crash during his shift are remembering his life.

First responders told 7 Action News they responded to numerous crashes early Sunday morning as roads iced over in Detroit.

One of them happened in front of Matthew Madigan as he drove an ambulance northbound on I-75 at Caniff Street. He stopped to check on the driver, who had only minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Madigan’s shift was almost over. The driver who crashed in front of him was walking, perhaps with minor injuries.

As he made sure the 36-year-old woman from Oak Park was OK, another driver lost control and crashed into them, killing them both.

Police have not identified the woman killed.

Dustin Hawley, general manager of Superior Ambulance Service, got the dreaded call a short time later.

“For Matt, he was selfless. He just came in every day and wanted to be a good EMT and do a good job,” Hawley said.

“On behalf of Superior Ambulance and the EMS community, we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Matthew Madigan, an EMT out of Superior Ambulance of Michigan, was a valuable member of our team who embodied our core values of compassion, dedication, and excellence. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to serving others and his sacrifice will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with Matthew's loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time,” a Facebook post by Superior Ambulance Service said.

Matthew’s aunt, Jane Pate, says he had a record of helping others. When his mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago, he left a life he built out of state, returned to Wixom and became her primary caregiver.

“It was a huge thing. He was living in New Hampshire at that point,” Pate said. “He loved his mom, and his mom loved him. That was very evident.”

Pate says her nephew cared for his mom until she died one year ago. He found purpose helping others, which is why he worked as an EMT for Superior Ambulance Service.

People grieving Madigan’s death say drivers should take this as a tragic reminder to slow down when it is icy — as it was Sunday morning — and follow Michigan’s Move Over law if you see a tow truck or first responder along the road.

“Make sure you are cautious around them. They are out there every day trying to do a job and take care of people. They are in harm's way trying to help others out,” Hawley said.

Pate says she wishes she could thank her nephew for being someone who cared for other people.

“I just want to say thank you for serving in that kind of way and caring for other people,” Pate said.

