Community rallies to save historic Flat Rock Dam as officials weigh options

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority released a 140-page feasibility study that includes the possibility of removing the Flat Rock Dam to improve fish travel, sparking concern among residents and officials alike.

"I'd hate to see it go," said Will Melfi, who has been visiting the Flat Rock Dam since he was 15. "It's a great place just to come and relax for a few hours and just do some good fishing."

Melfi said he was upset when he learned about the potential removal.

"I didn't like it too much. I live right off the dam here down off of Huron," Melfi said.

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority emphasized in a statement that no final decisions have been made regarding the dam's future.

"The most important key takeaway is that NO decisions have yet been made regarding the future of the Flat Rock Dam. We are currently conducting a Feasibility Study, and that is the first step in complex projects such as this one. The feasibility study evaluates multiple future options." the authority said in a statement.

One alternative being considered is selling the dam to Flat Rock or Huron Township for $5, an offer that Flat Rock Mayor Steven Beller says requires more information.

"It was a very vague offer and it opened up a lot of questions about the dam, the condition of the dam, all the responsibilities, what's supposed to be done and when," Beller said.

State lawmakers representing the district have also voiced opposition to removing the dam, which was built in the 1920s by Henry Ford.

"All three state reps that are around the river and dam oppose this. The mayor and the Huron Township supervisor oppose this. So, we're all in this, we are all one, speaking as one voice to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority to say we don't want this dam removed," Rep. James Desana said.

Desana is asking the Metroparks to redirect the remaining feasibility study funding toward repairs instead.

"We want all resources to go towards preserving the dam," Desana said.

However, the Metroparks Authority maintains that completing the study is necessary before any decisions can be made.

"EGLE inspects the dam every 3 years, we received the last report in February of 2024 from their inspection on November 9, 2023. The Flat Rock Dam meets all regulatory requirements that are part of the inspection process. EGLE has determined it is a high hazard potential dam, thus, it is our responsibility as owners of the dam to complete the feasibility study and have as much information for future decision making as possible. Since 1990, the Metroparks has invested over $1.7 million in regular maintenance and repairs to ensure the dam meets requirements and is structurally sound. The funding from this grant is for the feasibility study and not for ongoing maintenance or repairs.," the authority stated.

Community support for preserving the dam continues to grow, with residents organizing a petition, creating a Facebook page and displaying signs throughout the area.

"I live in the community, I ran for an office last year, I feel there is a great need for community involvement and I want to do my part and I feel this is what little part I can do," said Jesses Cowell, a local resident involved in the preservation efforts.

Beller is urging community members to remain calm as officials work through the process.

"I feel for the people that are actually worried about this and probably worried sick, so it is concerning. I hope they actually kind of calm down a little bit and let us do our job and take this through the whole process," Beller said.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Monday night, where Beller will discuss the most recent updates regarding the dam. The Metroparks plans to hold a follow-up community meeting this summer as the next step in the project.

