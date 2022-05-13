Community support needed as recovery search for Zion Foster expected to last weeks

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Safety Foundation is asking for community support to help with the anticipated weeks-long recovery effort of 17-year-old missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster.

According to a press release, the foundation, which is the official nonprofit supporting the Detroit Police and Fire Departments, is helping to coordinate donations for needed supplies, including food and drinks for the search, which is expected to last 7 to 8 weeks with about 70 people helping each day.

The foundation is specifically asking for help with breakfast and lunch along with beverages each day.

“This is a heartbreaking operation, knowing that it is a recovery effort, but our first responders are dedicated to finding justice for Zion. Now, we are asking for the community to show support by providing the resources needed to keep the search teams nourished and sustained during the long, hot, tedious search effort,” said Patti Kukula, Executive Director of the Detroit Public Safety Foundation in a press release.

Monetary donations can be made by clicking here and selecting the tab “Justice for Zion.” Checks with “Justice for Zion” in the memo can be mailed to the Detroit Public Safety Foundation at 1301 Third Street, Suite 547, Detroit, MI 48226. In-kind donations can be made, too; call Patti Kukula at 313-434-2761.

On Thursday, Detroit police along with agency partners held a press conference to discuss the recovery efforts.

Police believe Zion Foster is dead and that her remains may possibly be in a landfill in Lenox Township.

“My heart breaks for this family, I wish I could give Zion’s mom good news,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said they believe Zion’s cousin, Jaylin Brazier, played a role in the disappearance.

“We are confident that Mr. Brazier is responsible for the death of Zion,” said McGinnis.