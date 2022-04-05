Companies struggling to fill IT & cybersecurity positions

(WXYZ) — Cybersecurity is one of the top concerns for the government and American businesses, but experts say there are not enough workers trained to fill all of the open jobs.

According to recent data, 63% of IT employees say there are open cybersecurity positions at their workplace. Almost 67% of people say it takes at least three months to fill those jobs.

Experts say because of the recent job market conditions, it's best for companies to focus on the talent they already have.

"You have to have an organizational training program. And if you can't do it in-house, you've got to find a service that's going to do it for you, to kind of help you grow your own talent. This problem that we have, it's not going to go away. If anything, I think it's going to get worse," Jonathan Brandt, the director of professional practices and innovation at ISACA said.

Hiring managers are also facing another problem. New employees don't have the knowledge they need.

The largest skills gap in a recent survey is in "soft skills," such as writing, critical thinking, honesty and empathy.

There is also a push to get rid of the 4-year degree requirement for some cybersecurity jobs.

This year, 52% of organizations required a degree for entry-level work. Last year, it was 58%.