Company begins replacing underwater cables damaged by anchor in Straits of Mackinac

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Oil transport company Enbridge says Wednesday, a gap has opened between a section of its Line 5 pipeline and the lake bottom in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac. Erosion has washed away sediments beneath the pipeline, opening a gap that exceeds the 75-foot limit set under a state easement. The company says it's awaiting government permits to install screw anchors for additional support in that spot and others along the underwater line. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 04, 2021
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — The company whose underwater power cables were damaged by an anchor strike in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac three years ago said Monday it was beginning to install replacements.

A ship anchor in April 2018 struck three of American Transmission Co.'s six cables, which moved electricity between the Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula. Two were severed and another was seriously damaged.

About 600 gallons of insulation fluid leaked into the straits, a channel that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

The portions of the cables closer to shore were underground, while those in deeper waters where the strike occurred lay on the lake floor.

The company reconfigured the undamaged cables into a single circuit so the flow of electricity could continue. But two operating circuits are needed for reliability, which the $105 million replacement project will provide, the company said.

Finishing removal of the old cables and laying the new ones will take about seven months.

“Together with our contractor partners, we're committed to ensuring this project is completed safely and in an environmentally sensitive matter,” said Tom Finco, a vice president of the company based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

The two new cables, moving a combined 138,000 volts, will contain solid insulation with no fluids.

