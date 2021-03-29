Company teams with Uber to bring prescription delivery to metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — You've likely heard of Uber Eats, the food delivery app, and of course, Uber, the ride-sharing app, but you may not know the company now delivers prescription medicine.

Uber has teamed up with a company called ScriptDrop, bringing the service to metro Detroit pharmacies and saving you a trip.

"I think if you'd had asked two years ago, people wouldn't have known much about prescription delivery," ScriptDrop Head of Logistics Nick Hoffman said.

Hoffman said prescription delivery has been around, and the Ohio-based company teamed up with Uber to bring people their meds to the front door.

"What it's really allowing us to do here is ultimately reach more patients, and that's what our goal is right. We want to get as many medications as possible out into as many hands as we can, and Uber is really strengthening our toolkit to do that," he added.

ScriptDrop already contracts with existing couriers, and now, with Uber, he said the company's footprint will span 37 states, including Michigan.

How does it work? Hoffman said participating pharmacies will ask if you want your prescription delivered. You simply tell them yes or no, and the delivery fee is collected before the drop-off.

You don't have to sign the medication. It's left at your doorstep, so there's no contact.

"I think it's a great idea because the other day I had to go to a different Meijer to get my medicine because they were out," Melissa Gilbert told us.

According to the CDC, more than 88% of people over the age of 65 had a prescription filled from 2015 to 2018, and 35% of people 18 to 44.

One concern ScriptDrop has covered is working with its couriers, and now Uber, to make sure the drivers entrusted with prescription medication can be trusted.

"Leveraging the Uber Health Network. We know that they have gone through the vetting process that Uber has in place to make sure that they're highly qualified individuals with handling these deliveries," he said.

Hoffman said some pharmacies in Michigan are already using the service through Uber.