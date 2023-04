Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, who holds the world hot dogs eating record, will be appearing at the Detroit Pistons game on Tuesday night.

Chestnut is working with the team to fight against food insecurity, and will eat coney dogs with each dog counting for a donation to Forgotten Harvest.

The 39-year-old is a 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion and according to Major League Eating, he holds 55 world records across 55 disciplines.