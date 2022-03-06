Confused man hit by car, killed, after walking to get pizza

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man possibly confused while walking to pick up a pizza was struck by a car and killed while carrying the box hours later, 10 miles from his home in southeastern Michigan, authorities said Saturday.

Ernie Fortson, 71, was wearing dark clothes when he was hit Friday night while on a road in Oakland County’s Orion Township, the sheriff’s office said.

It was roughly six hours after he had left his Pontiac home to pick up a pizza, Fortson’s girlfriend told investigators. He was using a walker.

Fortson left home around 2:30 p.m. to get the pizza and “possibly became confused” after picking it up and “kept walking north,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.