Congressional committee requests information from MSU related to Nassar case

(WXYZ) - The House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to Michigan State University regarding sexual abuse within organized sports.

The committee is specifically asking MSU when the allegations about Larry Nassar were first made, and how the university responded to those allegations.

"The abhorrent abuses associated with this case are outrageous, and ma raise concerns about whether the university has sufficient oversight mechanisms to prevent such abuse from occurring," the letter states.

MSU must provide a briefing to the committee by Feb. 9.

Letters were also sent to USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo.

The letters follow the recent sentencing of Nassar for his abuse of more than 150 women and girls, as well as reports of sexual misconduct allegations in the Taekwondo community, and the 2014 allegations of sexual abuse from 19 former U.S. swimmers.

Read the full letter to MSU below:

012618 MSU Sexual Abuse by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd