“Consider all the families that you're impacting"; Military spouse urges Congress to act on spending bill

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Local military families face an uncertain financial future if Congress does not pass a spending bill by Saturday night.

“With the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of just living is super expensive right now,” said Kendall Alderman. “This is not a great time for this to happen.”

Alderman and her husband, Nate, grew up in West Michigan but live in Florida because he serves in the Navy as a helicopter pilot.

If the government shuts down, the family could lose their paycheck. As a military spouse, Alderman says she knows how to adapt, but the possibility poses a challenge.

“It is a little bit infuriating and angering that they [lawmakers] have that kind of power to just take away our pay,” said Alderman.

It would be the family’s first shutdown. Alderman believes their savings can support them, but says other families may not fare as well.

“You don't have a definitive answer as to how long you're going to be without pay, so whether that means cutting back on extracurriculars, going out to eat, even groceries, childcare, things like that, it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities,” said Alderman.

Alderman hopes Congress quickly reaches a resolution.

According to the Department of Defense, 4,176 active-duty service members live in Michigan. Their spouses and children add 6,000 more people to the population.

Alderman says they and others across the country deserve stability.

“Consider all the families that you're impacting throughout your decision making process and to try to wrap up debates and discussions as as fast as you can,” said Alderman.