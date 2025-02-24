Construction begins Friday to rebuild M-14/I-96 in Livonia & Plymouth Twp.; here's what to know

A construction project along M-14/I-96 in Livonia and Plymouth Township will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

It's the start of a two-year, $140 million plan to rebuild the highway through the two cities.

According to MDOT, starting Friday, Feb. 28, crews will reduce lanes for the rebuilding of the eastbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Rd. to Newburgh Rd. through late 2025. Westbound M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt in 2026.

While crews are rebuilding the eastbound lanes, there will be only one lane open on eastbound M-14/I-96 from Beck Rd. to Levan Rd., with all eastbound entrance and exit ramps closed from Shelton to Newburgh roads.

There will also be short-term ramp closures that include:



Sheldon Road exit ramp will only be closed for approximately one month

I-275 ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed for approximately two months, while the other ramps will be closed through the end of 2025.

Westbound traffic will have two lanes open and all westbound exit ramps will remain open, except for the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 that will be closed for the year.