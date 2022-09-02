Construction continues on SkyBridge Michigan, world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge

(WXYZ) — Construction is continuing on SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain, which will be the world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge.

It's being built between the peaks of McLouth to Disciples Ridge at Boyne Mountain and is modeled after the famous Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Boyne's sister property, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee.

The timber design is a nod to the logging industry history in Northern Michigan, and the lumber was sourced from Matelski Lumber in Boyne Falls.

In all, the bridge is 118 feet high and 1,203 feet long, and guests will ride one of several chairlifts to the mountain's top and take a walk across the bridge.

It was designed by Experiential Resources, which also designed the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

The SkyBridge Michigan is expected to open this month.