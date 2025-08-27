Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Construction crews mark major milestone on Wayne Rd. bridge project in Westland

Posted

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction crews poured the bridge decking on the Wayne Rd. bridge project in Westland on Tuesday night, the county said.

The Wayne County Department of Public Services said the bridge deck pouring marked a significant milestone.

Construction began on the project on Jan. 15, 2025, and is set to be completed by the winter of 2025, officials said.

Other parts of the $5.3 million include installing new guardrails, storm sewers and sidewalks.

