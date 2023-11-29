Construction nearing an end for Woodward Ave. road diet in Ferndale

The Woodward Avenue road diet that has been going on this year in Ferndale is nearing an end, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The project, which kicked off in March," has a goal of making Woodward Ave. safer in a very busy area.

The work has included sidewalk upgrades, draining improvements, resurfacing Woodward Ave., installing bike lanes and signal work.

According to MDOT, the construction is now taking place to build the bike lanes in the right lane of each direction of Woodward Ave.

All lanes of Woodward in both directions between 8 Mile and I-6969 have been resurfaced, and contractors are now working on installing permanent and temporary pavement markings, permanent signs and delineators through December.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-December, and then wrap-up work will take place in the spring with final pavement markings, including emphasis markings for the bike lanes.

