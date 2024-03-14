Construction on I-96 flex route in Oakland County kicks off March 21; here are the closures

The Michigan Department of Transportation said construction on the I-96 flex route work will begin next week and run through the mid fall.

Construction will begin on eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Rd. to I-275 with this prep work:



Daily lane closures 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

Reduced to one lane with intermittent ramp closures 5 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Reduced to two lanes 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24 - early fall.

The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 5 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - 9 a.m. Thursday, March 28, and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.

The Beck Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, until early fall and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.

Eastbound I-96 from Milford Rd. to Novi Rd. will close from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Then, westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Rd. will be reduced to two lanes in mid-April with numerous ramp closures through early fall. Those closures are:



The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.

The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.

The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).

The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.



Other closures include: