Construction on Monroe St. in Greektown to begin March 18, closing the road

Two construction projects in Downtown Detroit will kick off this month, the City of Detroit announced on Friday.

The closures are part of two streetscape projects in Greektown and Brickdown, according to the city.

The Monroe Streetscape Project in Greektown will begin on Tuesday, March 18. The project is being led by the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

Monroe Street in Greektown will close between Randolph and the I-375 Service Drive starting Tuesday, March 18 and lasting through the summer of 2026.

Watch below: Greektown receives $20M for street redesign project

Greektown to receive $20M for street redesign in new state budget

Another project on Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit will start this month.

Randolph Street between Gratiot and Jefferson will remain open to traffic during the construction but will have lane closures and parking restrictions. It's scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

Businesses along Randolph and Monroe streets will remain open and pedestrian access to Greektown will be maintained throughout the upgrades. Entrance and exit from the Hollywood Casino parking garage will also be unaffected.

Visitors to Greektown are encouraged to use the parking on side streets, in garages and surface lots throughout the area.