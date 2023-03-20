Construction on Woodward Ave. road diet begins Monday; here' what to expect

(WXYZ) — If you take Woodward Ave. through southern Oakland County, you can expect to see some big changes this week.

Crews will begin work on Monday morning on Woodward Ave. between I-696 and 8 Mile as part of the "M-1 Project," which is a planned road diet for that stretch of Woodward. .

It's the latest construction project in the area, meaning orange barrel and detour season is in full swing.

Beginning Monday, there will be lane closures on Woodward Ave. between 8 Mile and I-696 with daytime and nighttime construction. The project has a goal of making Woodward safer.

"We might be inconvenienced for a little while, but at the end of the day I believe it is better for the city," Mark Griffith, who drives along Woodward, said.

The work will include sidewalk upgrades, draining improvements, resurfacing Woodward, and installing bike lanes and signal work.

MDOT expects 2-3 lanes to be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 1-2 lanes open between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day.

When the project is complete, Woodward will go from four lanes of traffic to three at 9 Mile and Woodward in Ferndale.

"Woodward is 200 feet wide and eight lanes. It really is a barrier to getting across 9 Mile safely and getting down Woodward, whether you're driving walking or biking," Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana said.

The improvements were made possible through a $2.3 million grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation and SEMCOG, with Ferndale adding another $1.3 million.

"Definitely for the restaurants and bars it's definitely a great idea to open up those lanes for people, you know a little bit more opportunity to kind of come and have rather than driving all the time," Griffith said.

There will also be crosswalk updates on Woodward at Brown and Forest in Birmingham, and lighting and artwork will be installed at 8 Mile and Woodward in Ferndale.

"All the cities along Woodward, I've worked with them for years on how do we improve conditions," Piana said.