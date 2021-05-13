Construction to start this summer on new space-themed playground at Lower Huron Metropark

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After hearing back from the community and receiving stakeholder input, construction will start this summer on a new space-themed playground at Lower Huron Metropark.

The unique $1.3 million signature playground is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Planning for the playground began last November.

“The Metroparks always strive to meet community needs and provide area residents and visitors with first-rate outdoor recreation spaces and activities,” said Metroparks Director Amy McMillan. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of the feedback and ideas received, and are excited to launch this unique play experience to help spark imaginations and serve as a destination playground.”

The design of the playground combines creativity and accessibility, while "offering something that did not already exist in the general vicinity," a release states. There will be a geometric playscape that's designed to reflect the solar system and a new Hedra tower slide – which is believed to be the first of its kind in Michigan.

You can find more information about the development here.