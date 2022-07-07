JACKSON, Mich. (WXMI) — Consumers Energy announced Thursday it received approval on a $170 million investment to modernize Michigan’s natural gas system.

The goal is to make it safer, cleaner, more reliable and more affordable for customers.

This investment is part of Consumers’ Natural Gas Delivery Plan, a 10-year, $11 billion blueprint.

The plan includes upgrading transmission infrastructure, transforming compression and storage operations and replacing aging distribution pipes.

“This investment directly supports a modern natural gas system by replacing pipes dating to the 1940s to ensure safe delivery of our customers need to heat their homes and businesses.

“A more reliable system keeps homes cozy in the winter and puts warm, home cooked meals on the table for Michigan families.

“These critical upgrades will also help protect the environment by reducing emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide,” said Chris Fultz, Consumers Energy’s vice president of gas operations.