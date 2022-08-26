Contract deadline looms as EMU faculty picket ahead of Aug. 27 strike vote

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester, members of Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors (EMU-AAUP) held an information picket Friday to shed light on failed contract negotiations with university administrators.

“Our goal is and always has been a fair settlement,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team. “It’s time for the EMU administration to stop stalling and start bargaining in good faith, so we can work together to support our students and recognize the outstanding contributions of our faculty.”

More than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty are covered under the current contract which is set to expire at midnight on August 31 - two days after the fall semester is scheduled to begin. EMU-AAUP negotiators believe it is “highly unlikely” a new contract will be in place by the August 31 deadline.

EMU administrators, EMU-AAUP says, have stalled negotiations by being non-responsive to faculty proposals during bargaining and after days of mediator-assisted meetings from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.

"A key proposal from the EMU-AAUP bargaining team is a new, flexible method for scheduling summer classes that would result in more course offerings for students. Ensuring that required classes are available is an important element in an overall strategy to attract and retain more students at EMU," EMU-AAUP says. "The EMU administration has rejected the EMU-AAUP summer scheduling proposal. Additional outstanding issues include faculty compensation, health care coverage and full inclusion of faculty in university decision-making."

On August 27, EMU-AAUP members are expected to vote to inform the university of possible strike action. If a settlement is not reached, EMU-AAUP says a second vote by its members will be required to authorize a strike.