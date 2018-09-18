Controversy surrounding Bird scooters in Ann Arbor

According to Howard Lazarus, Ann Arbor’s city administrator, the e-scooters have been popular but they’re, “not licensed and riders may not legally ride them in the right-of-way at this time.”
That doesn’t mean the city is banning the e-scooters for good. In the city administrators monthly report to city council, he noted that they city believes quality of life will improve with more mobility companies coming to the city — what isn’t as certain is whether companies will be on-board with the propositions being made by the city to do so.
“City staff is proposing to create a basic regulatory environment for these scooter-sharing companies where they sign license agreements to operate in our right-of-way,” wrote Lazarus.
That offer comes with a franchise fee for the companies operating in the city of Ann Arbor, and a license fee for each individual scooter.
7 Action News has reached out to Bird to determine how they’ll react to the latest news of their roll-out in Michigan.