Conversion of Detroit building into hotel prompts temporary closure of Hammer & Nail bar

Construction on the conversion of an apartment building into a Marriott hotel in Midtown Detroit is set to begin, which is prompting the closure of a bar inside the building.

Hammer & Nail Bar, which is inside The Plaza Detroit along Woodward Ave., will temporarily close while the renovation happens.

The cocktail bar, located on the ground floor, includes cocktails and sushi rolls by Detroit Sushi Co.

According to the Roxbury Group, the bar honors the iconic neon sign that was on top of the building for decades.

Now, the building will be converted into Plaza Detroit - Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy. It will be a 92-unit hotel with fully-furnished apartments, that include kitchens, separate bedrooms and living areas.

The design will be led by Patrick Thompson Design and honor Detroit's mid-century heyday.

It's expected to reopen in 2026 with Hammer & Nail being part of the main floor as the hotel's restaurant and bar.

“The Plaza Detroit will deeply honor the property’s Mid-Century roots, while introducing a new lodging option that meets the needs of the extended-stay visitor and providing all the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy membership,” said David Di Rita, the founder and principal of the Roxbury Group. “The Hammer & Nail and Detroit Sushi will be an integral part of our overall guest experience, and we look forward to welcoming Detroit’s Sushi back to this fabulous building next year.”

