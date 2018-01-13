Converted apartment building in Berlin Twp burns to ground, residents safe

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 100-year-old home converted to three apartments burned to the ground on Saturday morning in Berlin Township on the border of St. Clair and Macomb counties.

All occupants were able to get out of the home safely with minor burns and smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

Officials need to investigate the cause of the fire, but a resident believes that a cat may have knocked over a candle while she was sleeping.

The cat did not make it, one resident says.