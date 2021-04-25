Convicted murderer arrested in Toledo for alleged double shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC (WXYZ) — A man already convicted of murder was arrested Saturday in Toledo in connection to a double shooting that killed a Pontiac man and wounded a Waterford Township woman, authorities said.

Michael Davis, 65, of Pontiac, was arrested Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at a motel near Toledo, Ohio. He was apprehended by federal marshals and will be extradited back to Michigan this coming week.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with the United States Marshals and are glad to have this murder suspect in custody,” said Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “Having already murdered a person before this incident, he clearly is a huge danger to the community. Our thoughts are with the victim’s families and friends.”

Daivs is charged with open murder, attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm during a felony in the April 14 double shooting.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of S. Marshall in Pontiac. While deputies were on a routine patrol, the female victim ran into the street asking for help after she was shot in the hand. She notified the deputies that the male victim was just shot by Davis.

