Corewell announces new hospital tower coming to Beaumont Troy Hospital campus

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health announced Thursday a major expansion to its Beaumont Troy Hospital campus, and an expansion in Grand Rapids.

According to Corewell, a $440 million, 423,000 square-foot hospital tower will be built next to the existing Beaumont Troy Hospital, which is at over 90% capacity.

The health organization said that the eight-story building will feature 180 private rooms, a new emergency department waiting room. The ER sees more than 106,000 visits per year.

Corewell Health

"The new hospital tower will help create an extraordinary patient experience at Troy Hospital for patients, families and our team members. The high-quality, compassionate care our patients expect from us will also become more personal as the tower will feature modern, comfortable and private rooms," Corewell Health Southeast Michiga President Lamont Yoder said in a statement.

Corewell Health

Other plans in metro Detroit include an ambulatory center in Oxford and a cardiac ambulatory surgery center in Sterling Heights.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the summer of 2027 with plans for the new building to be open in 2030.