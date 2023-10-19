Corewell Health 1st in the state to implant device to boost mobility after stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health has become the first and only health system in the state to implant a device that aims to boost upper body mobility in patients who have suffered a debilitating stroke.

The health system says the Vivistim Paired VNS System, coupled with intensive rehabilitation therapy, has resulted in improved hand and arm function for stroke survivors in clinical trials.

This FDA-approved device delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) during rehabilitation therapy.

Surgeons at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids have implanted the device into patients via a minimally invasive surgery.

The device is smaller than the palm of a hand and placed under the skin in the upper left chest.

VNS, paired with rehabilitation exercise, creates or strengthens nerve connections in healthy areas of the brain— this boosts the effectiveness of the therapy and has been shown to improve upper limb function.

Clinical trials found that pairing the Vivistim System with intensive rehabilitation therapy resulted in two to three times more hand and arm function for stroke survivors than rehabilitation therapy alone.

"That's the one, kind of, setback right now is that, because this is so new, a lot of primary care providers and a lot, frankly, a lot of neurologists and maybe even stroke neurologists in the community might not be aware that this exists," Sanjay Patra, M.D., division chief of neurovascular neurosurgery at Corewell Health in grand Rapids, said.

Patients who experienced an ischemic stroke between six months and ten years ago may be candidates for this new technology.

"Survivors of an ischemic stroke who have not regained significant arm and hand mobility don't have many options," Dr. Patra added. "This device, coupled with intensive rehabilitation therapy, has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for these patients."

Occupational therapists in West and Southeast Michigan have been trained to work with patients and use a remote control to deliver a gentle pulse to the vagus nerve while the patient performs a specific task, like lifting their hand above their shoulder or picking up a ball.

Plus, patients can use a special magnet to activate the system during home-based therapy sessions.

Historically, VNS implants have been used to treat other nerve-related conditions, including epilepsy.

Around 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, and up to 60% of these survivors suffer from persistent impaired upper limb function six months after the stroke.