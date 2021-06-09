Watch
Corktown awarded $30M to develop 800 units of mixed-income housing

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 09, 2021
CORKTOWN, MI (WXYZ) — The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development granted Corktown $30 million for the development of 800 units of mixed-income housing. These units will replace the 87-unit HUD-assisted Clement Kern Gardens Apartments.

“This is great news for Corktown and the City of Detroit," U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14) said. "The $30 million grant will provide more housing for families, increase the quality of life, and create opportunity. It’s these types of investments that will reinvigorate Corktown and transform the lives of its residents."

Detroit is one of five communities to receive funding under the federal initiative FY2020 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.

