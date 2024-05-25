Cornerstone Jefferson Douglass Academy's career day helps students envision their future

(WXYZ) — It’s never too early to start preparing the youth for their future. Children today are eager to learn about the real world — and even more excited to get in it.

So when a fifth grade student from Cornerstone Jefferson Douglass Academy says she already knows what she wants to do for her future career, her teacher said she encourages it.

“I wanna do video game developing,” said Lauryn Moore.

Moore isn’t the only student at Cornerstone who is researching her career early in life. A lot of them are — thanks to one of the school's teachers, Tiffany Thompson, who organized a weekly career day for the students.

“Career day Friday is an opportunity for our students to have experience talking with people who are already working in their career,” Thompson said.

She added: “It’s very important that they know now how can I get into that career ... like now.”

Another student at the school, Lyrikk Perkins, is also learning what she wants to do early on in life.

“I want to be a hairstylist,” Perkins says.

But today, she is exploring another dream of hers as a kid influencer on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube—just to name a few.

“I do like videos and I make music, ” the youngster said. “And I’m a kid influencer so I take pictures.”

Thompson says she believes all her students are stars. And she believes they will all be something great one day.

And with the preparation that Moore is already putting in towards her future career as a video game developer, it's safe to say Thompson is right.

“I want to learn as much as I can,” said Moore. “So that I am actually able to make the video games and they won’t turn out just any type of way.”

