Cornerstone toy drive for children undergoing cancer treatment runs through Wednesday

WXYZ-TV — A Metro Detroit credit union is collecting toys, books and crafts for children undergoing cancer treatment, with its annual drive continuing through Wednesday.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union is holding its 11th annual pediatric cancer toy drive, benefiting young patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan and ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital in Toledo.

Cornerstone is matching every donated item this year, doubling the number of toys, books and crafts provided to the hospitals.

The campaign, called “Zoo Crew: Wild About a Cure,” has an animal theme inspired by courage, strength and resilience. Organizers are collecting new animal-themed toys, books and crafts for patients ranging from infants to teenagers.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union Donations collected for annual pediatric cancer toy drive

The goal is to give children undergoing cancer treatment an opportunity to put aside the hospital setting for a moment and simply be kids.

Since the toy drive began in 2016, Cornerstone says its members, employees and community supporters have collected more than 11,000 toys and books for young patients.

“Every toy or book represents an opportunity to give a child a moment to simply be a kid during an incredibly difficult time,” Cornerstone President and CEO Heidi Kassab said in a news release.

People can donate by purchasing items from hospital wish lists through Amazon, Target and Walmart. Those purchases will be shipped directly to Cornerstone.

New toys, books and crafts can also be donated in person at Cornerstone member centers through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The donated items are scheduled to be delivered to the hospitals Oct. 15.

More information about the toy drive and links to the hospital wish lists are available on Cornerstone Community Financial’s website.