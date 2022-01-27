Watch
10 million free KN95 masks will be available for Michiganders

'Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.'
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Seattle Police officer Rosell Ellis, right, wears an N95 mask as he listens to conversation during a routine call Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Seattle. As police and fire departments across the country face personnel shortages due to the spread of the new coronavirus, masks and other protective gear are being used to keep officers and firefighters still on the streets safe and healthy. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
N95 mask
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 12:22:50-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the MDHHS will be distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to help Michiganders protect themselves from COVID-19.

“By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe," says Whitmer. "I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Michiganders in need of a mask can pick one up from any partnering site across the state. To find a site near you, check out www.Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan.

"We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

According to the CDC, wearing a mask and respirators are effective at reducing transmission of COVID-19.

