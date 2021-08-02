Watch
16 COVID-19 cases connected to West Michigan motorcycle event, attendees urged to get tested

Muskegon Bike Time
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging attendees of the Muskegon Bike Time to get tested for COVID-19 after 16 cases were connected to the motorcycle event.

Officials say at least 16 cases have been identified in attendees and their contacts since the July 15 to 18 event and that some of those individuals were infectious during the event. Anyone who attended is being warned they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

“We continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan, including outbreaks involving the more transmissible Delta variant,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS in a news release. “Attendees at Bike Time may have been exposed and are urged to get tested based on CDC’s latest guidelines. Our best protection against the virus is the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I urge all eligible Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to recent CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals who have been around someone who has COVID-19 should get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until receiving a negative test result. Those who test positive should isolate for 10 days.

People with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic or have a wide range of symptoms – from mild to severe illness. Symptoms generally appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Individuals experiencing severe symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake, or pale or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, should seek emergency care immediately.

