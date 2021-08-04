2021 New York auto show canceled over delta variant concerns

(WXYZ) — The 2021 New York International Auto Show has been canceled, according to a graphic posted on the show's website.

The show was set to run from August 20 through August 29. The show is traditionally held in either March or April. This would have been the first summer show and the first since the 2020 show was postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car and Driver is reporting the 2021 show was canceled by organizers over the rising instances of the delta variant.

The cancellation is another blow to the auto industry trade shows, which have included the cancellation of the North American International Auto Show for both 2020 and 2021.

The industry recently wrapped up the 2021 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. The show ran from July 15 through July 19. The 2020 version of that show was also unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. It was held in February of that year before COVID-19 control measures were put into place.

