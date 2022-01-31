50K free COVID-19 test kits available for certain areas of Michigan; here's how to order

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 250,000 free COVID-19 tests are available for 50,000 households in some areas of metro Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the MDHHS announced a partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation for the free tests.

They are available to households in eligible ZIP codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties, as well as the City of Detroit. Households are eligible to order one test kit from the Project Act website.

Each kit contains five tests and should arrive in Amazon packaging within one to two weeks of ordering. Additional test availability is anticipated in the future.

"Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed. I urge Michiganders to order their tests today in addition to getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “We are grateful for this partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation that will put more tests into the hands of Michiganders most in need as we continue battling COVID-19.”

