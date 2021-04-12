Watch
American Idol judge Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul steps in as guest judge

Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2014 file photo, Paula Abdul arrives at the 3rd Annual Women Making History Event at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The former “American Idol” judge, Abdul, is joining “So You Think You Can Dance” as a judge when the show returns this summer on Fox. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Paula Abdul
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:22:13-04

(WXYZ) — American Idol kicks off their live shows tonight, but the show will look a little different as judge Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer revealed his diagnosis in a tweet:

This prompted the show to announce that original show judge Paula Abdul would be stepping in to take Bryan's place:

The show then tweeted out a promo welcoming Abdul.

Abdul was one of the original judge's on American Idol when it launched in 2002, appearing alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Monday night's show is the first live show of the current American Idol season. Abdul will be joining current judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie for the broadcast.

You can watch American Idol at 8:00 p.m. on WXYZ-TV,

