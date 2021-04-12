American Idol judge Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul steps in as guest judge

(WXYZ) — American Idol kicks off their live shows tonight, but the show will look a little different as judge Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer revealed his diagnosis in a tweet:

This prompted the show to announce that original show judge Paula Abdul would be stepping in to take Bryan's place:

The show then tweeted out a promo welcoming Abdul.

Abdul was one of the original judge's on American Idol when it launched in 2002, appearing alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Monday night's show is the first live show of the current American Idol season. Abdul will be joining current judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie for the broadcast.

You can watch American Idol at 8:00 p.m. on WXYZ-TV,

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.