Ann Arbor YMCA to require masks for all indoor programs due to 'substantial risk' transmission rate

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 10, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor YMCA announced Tuesday that it will be requiring masks for all indoor activities due to the 'substantial risk' COVID-19 transmission rate in Washtenaw County.

They are requiring masks for everyone over the age of two.

According to CDC recommendations, everyone in a county with a 'substantial' or 'high' transmission rate should wear masks indoors.

Masks are required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals who participate in any indoor programs or use indoor facilities.

In a statement on their website, The YMCA noted that it is a youth development organization with many unvaccinated children under the age of 12.

Out of an abundance of caution to protect those most vulnerable, the YMCA says they wanted to act in a socially responsible manner.

Exceptions are also made for people actively using the pool or in the process of showering.

