Ann Arbor YMCA to require masks for all indoor programs due to 'substantial risk' transmission rate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor YMCA announced Tuesday that it will be requiring masks for all indoor activities due to the 'substantial risk' COVID-19 transmission rate in Washtenaw County.

They are requiring masks for everyone over the age of two.

According to CDC recommendations, everyone in a county with a 'substantial' or 'high' transmission rate should wear masks indoors.

Masks are required for both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals who participate in any indoor programs or use indoor facilities.

In a statement on their website, The YMCA noted that it is a youth development organization with many unvaccinated children under the age of 12.

Out of an abundance of caution to protect those most vulnerable, the YMCA says they wanted to act in a socially responsible manner.

Exceptions are also made for people actively using the pool or in the process of showering.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.