Ascension health system to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

Ascension health system has become the latest in Michigan to require the COVID-19 vaccination for employees.

In a post on their website Tuesday, Ascension said all workers will be required to get the vaccine for the safety of everyone.

"Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process. This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety. As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work," the health care system said in a release.

They added that though tens of thousands of people have already been vaccinated, more must be done to get past the pandemic.

All associates at Ascension will have to be vaccinated by Nov. 12, 2021, which is aligned with the annual flu vaccination requirement.

"Together, we will put this pandemic behind us so that we can continue to focus on meeting the needs of those who come to us for care," the health care system said.

Henry Ford Health System has already required the vaccine for their workers. Many hospital workers protested the requirement.

