Ascension Michigan announces new visitor restrictions for hospitals amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Ascension Michigan announced that it is tightening its visitor restrictions, effective immediately, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the health system, it is moving to the Tier 4 "no visitor" policy.

There will be no visitors allowed at the hospitals except in the circumstances below.

One individual is allowed in the Emergency Department, Medical, Surgical, Inpatient Rehabilitation or Intensive Care units who has been appointed to make medical decisions for patients who have been deemed a legally incapacitated individual (guardian) or a support individual for patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care and safety of the patient

One support visitor is allowed in Labor and Delivery in addition to a midwife/doula

One visitor is allowed for outpatient surgery patients - the care team will determine where the visitor is allowed to wait

One visitor is allowed for outpatient radiology and lab if necessary for patient assistance

One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric patients in the Emergency Department or any Pediatric Unit (including PICU, NICU, SCN)

One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric surgery patients (21 years and younger)

One parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric patients at ambulatory care sites

Exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis for a patient's individuals needs.

Visitors have to be 18 years old or older and not in a high-risk category for COVID-19.

All visitors must complete a screening, wear a hospital-issued mask and practice social distancing.

This is the latest hospital system in Michigan to institue visitor restrictions amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Beaumont issued visitor restrictions.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.