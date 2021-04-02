Ask Dr. Nandi: The latest developments surrounding COVID-19

(WXYZ) — Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi is looking at the latest developments in the efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with the news about changes that are being made to the availability of one of the vaccines.

The change involves the amount of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that is being delivered and distributed. The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for the company to include up to 15 doses in a vial, instead of the current 10 doses Moderna has been putting in each vial.

So, that means the company can speed up shipments of the vaccine and get shots in arms faster. The 15-dose vials are expected to begin shipping in the coming weeks.

We heard today that Johnson & Johnson has begun testing its one-dose coronavirus vaccine in kids ages 12 to 17. For now, the trial is only enrolling teenagers in Spain and the U.K. However, it is expected to include the U.S. and other countries soon.

This study is an expansion of Johnson & Johnson’s current trial that’s looking at different dose levels and vaccination schedules for adults. The company also plans on adding pregnant women and younger children to the study eventually.

Question: Another variant of the coronavirus has been reported here in Michigan. What can you tell us about this case?

This variant was first identified in Brazil. It’s called P.1. And, now there’s a confirmed case in a female resident of Bay County, Michigan. It’s not known how she contracted the variant, but we do know she was diagnosed in early March and has since recovered.

Health officials are investigating her exposure history to try to identify the source of the infection, and they're conducting contact tracing. There is extreme concern about others getting infected, including people who have already had COVID-19. So, remember, it’s not the time to let your guard down. Wear a mask, social distance, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, and get vaccinated. And, hopefully, we will see a way out of this soon.

