Atwater Brewery offering $1 beer for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is offering a Beer and a Shot deal for those who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The brewery, with locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids, is giving people a $1 beer if they show their vaccination card.

On top of that, if you're a healthcare or frontline worker, you can show your vaccination card and get a beer for just 10 cents.

What better way to celebrate #NationalBeerDay and increased vaccinations than $1 beers?

