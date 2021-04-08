Watch
Atwater Brewery offering $1 beer for proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Posted at 9:46 AM, Apr 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is offering a Beer and a Shot deal for those who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The brewery, with locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids, is giving people a $1 beer if they show their vaccination card.

On top of that, if you're a healthcare or frontline worker, you can show your vaccination card and get a beer for just 10 cents.

What better way to celebrate #NationalBeerDay and increased vaccinations than $1 beers?

