Bars open until 2am but business owners have hurdles to get back to normal

Posted at 4:44 PM, Jun 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — It’s Friday. The weather will be hot this weekend. Bars are back open until 2 am with reduced COVID restrictions.

They still have a 50% capacity limit. People who are not vaccinated must wear masks indoors.

We talked with business owners in Detroit. In Greektown, the owner of a bar and restaurant says their business district has asked Detroit Police for more help for crowd control, drinking on the streets, people under 21 out, and using fake Ids.

She says they want to make a rebound but that is their hurdle.

The other hurdle for most other businesses is a lack of employees.

The owner of the Los Galanes restaurant in Mexicantown, James Galan says he had a sign out in front of his restaurant seeking workers for weeks and no one came in to apply. He says he’s forced to close one day a week to give his employees time off.

We found some people happy to have more time out on the town. Vaccinated people feel more comfortable. And we found some who say they’re in bed by 9 or 10pm.

