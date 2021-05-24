Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beaumont adopts new visitation policy at hospitals amid decreasing vaccination rates

items.[0].image.alt
Beaumont Health
beaumont.jpeg
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 15:09:27-04

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health adopted a new visitation policy due to declining positivity rates and increasing vaccination rates in Michigan.

Beginning Tuesday, May 25, all Beaumont Health hospitals will welcome one support person or visitor each day, regardless of vaccination status.

These visitors are allowed for patients who do not have COVID-19 and are also not suspected of having COVID-19.

Beaumont says masks must be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, each visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building. Every visitor must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms.

For patients who do not have COVID-19, only one support person at a time may be at the bedside each day. Support persons can alternate during the day, exchanging in the lobby or outside the hospital. Up to three exchanges per day are permitted. After a visit is complete, everyone must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

All exceptions must be approved.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub