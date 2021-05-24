Beaumont adopts new visitation policy at hospitals amid decreasing vaccination rates

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health adopted a new visitation policy due to declining positivity rates and increasing vaccination rates in Michigan.

Beginning Tuesday, May 25, all Beaumont Health hospitals will welcome one support person or visitor each day, regardless of vaccination status.

These visitors are allowed for patients who do not have COVID-19 and are also not suspected of having COVID-19.

Beaumont says masks must be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, each visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the building. Every visitor must also be free of COVID-19 symptoms.

For patients who do not have COVID-19, only one support person at a time may be at the bedside each day. Support persons can alternate during the day, exchanging in the lobby or outside the hospital. Up to three exchanges per day are permitted. After a visit is complete, everyone must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.

No one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except for individuals who are approaching the end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor, or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

All exceptions must be approved.

