Beaumont Health adds three additional walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Beaumont Health has announced three additional walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will take place on April 28, 29, and 30.

Anyone 16 and up can get the vaccine at the Beaumont Service Center located at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield at the following times:

Wednesday, April 28: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Teenagers under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent.

In the first vaccine Beaumont Health walk-in clinic trial, approximately 450 people were vaccinated in just two hours.

“We were so pleased with the community’s response to our first walk-in clinic, so we decided to offer three additional dates. These clinics are helping us further our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible. We also remain committed to providing a safe and efficient experience for people who get vaccinated,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said.

