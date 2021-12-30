Beaumont Health adjusts visitation policy as COVID surge continues

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health announced Thursday that it is adjusting its visitation policy as COVID continues to surge in the state.

According to the health system, Beaumont plans to continue to allow one support person or visitor each day for non-COVID patients. The new guidelines, however, do not allow that support person to alternate with other people throughout the day without prior approval from clinical leadership.

The new guidelines, according to Beaumont, go into effect Friday, Dec. 31, at 8 a.m.

Beaumont notes that for emergency center patients, a support person can stay with the patient until the patient is in the treatment process, and that they must stay in the room for the length of the visit.

Masks are also required to be worn by everyone regardless of vaccination status and visitors will be screened for any COVID symptoms, according to Beaumont.

Here is Beaumont’s full public policy and visitation information.

