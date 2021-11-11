Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Beaumont Health officials say metro Detroit is in ‘fourth COVID surge’

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:26:38-05

(WXYZ) — Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology at Beaumont Health, said Thursday during a press update that they are seeing a sharp rise in COVID patients.

“I wish I was here under happier circumstances … over about the last four to five days, we’ve seen a considerable increase in our hospital COVID numbers and we have currently … almost 400 COVID patients across our hospitals.”

He added that metro Detroit is once again becoming a hot spot for the virus.

“I consider this to be our fourth COVID surge,” said Dr. Gilpin.

Dr. Gilpin said case numbers across the state have jumped about 30 percent in the last week and that percentage of tests positive in the tri-county area have increased and is now around 11.5%.

He said the surge is driven by a number of factors, including the unvaccinated population and more people gathering indoors due to the cooler weather.

Dr. Gilpin said that although COVID-19 may be on the decline in some regions of our country, that is not aligned with where we are.

“That’s certainly been not the case in the Midwest,” said Dr. Gilpin. He said hospitalizations are up across the state with the largest case increase among school-aged children.

Dr. Gilpin said the current surge could last 4 to 5 months.

Watch the full press update above.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub