Beaumont to accept walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 22

Beaumont Health
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:25:51-04

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health has announced that it will take walk-ins at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Southfield on Thursday, April 22.

This is a one-time trial program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone age 16 and up. The clinic will be located at the Beaumont Service Center at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield.

No appointment is necessary.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. We truly believe the vaccine is the key to ending the pandemic. We hope that offering this walk-in clinic will make it even easier for people to get vaccinated. Beaumont remains committed to providing a safe and efficient experience in our vaccine clinics by maintaining social distancing and other fundamentals,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said.

If you cannot make the one-time walk-in clinic, you are encouraged to register for another time slot by registering online or by calling 1-800-592-4784. A myBeaumontChart is not required if you register by phone.

Beaumont Health system continues to operate vaccine clinics in Dearborn, Troy, and at the Beaumont Service Center. The clinics have the capability of administering 50,000 doses per week.

