Beaumont to begin offering limited number of COVID vaccines to children ages 5 to 11

(WXYZ) — Beaumont will begin offering the approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 beginning Friday, November 12.

The vaccines will be available at the Beaumont Service Center and Beaumont Hospital Troy clinics.

“Vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 is the next step in our battle against COVID-19,” Dr. Bishara Freij, Beaumont Children’s Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease, said. “In protecting this age group, we are working to prevent serious illness, long-haul COVID, and death in children to reduce the spread of infection to family and friends and curtail the variants. The vaccine will make it safer for children to visit friends and family, celebrate the holidays and return to normal activities, all of which are vital to pediatric mental health and development.”

Parents can begin scheduling appointments only early next week.

A MyBeaumontChart account and parental access are required.

CLICK HERE TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT

There will be limited appointments and walk-ins are not available.

“While we are pleased to offer a limited number of appointments to children ages 5-11 years of age, we recognize that the most convenient access to the pediatric COVID vaccine may be at the local health department, neighborhood pharmacy, school, or your child’s pediatrician office, if available,” said Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, Chief of Clinical Services, Beaumont Health. “We encourage parents to seek the earliest available vaccination appointments.”

Here are the upcoming clinic dates:

Beaumont Service Center (26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield)

Saturday, Nov 13: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 20: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (44201 Dequindre Rd. in Troy)

Moceri Learning Center Entrance (Arrive from South Boulevard through Donald J. Flynn Park and park in the Vaccine Clinic Parking area.)

Friday, Nov. 12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



