Belle Tire latest company to offer incentive to employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

(WXYZ) — Belle Tire is the latest company to announce that it is offering an incentive to its employees who decide to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a press release from the company, Belle Tire will pay $25 per vaccine visit to employees if they choose to get immunized.

“Our employees have been working in our stores throughout this pandemic to help our customers keep their tires in good condition and vehicles on the road so that they could get the food, medication, supplies and medical treatment they need,” said Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire, in a press release. “That’s why we want to encourage all of our employees to get vaccinated and protect themselves.”

The vaccination will be optional for employees, not a mandate, according to Belle Tire.

The company has more than 2,300 employees at 127 locations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

