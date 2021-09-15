Bill that would ban mask, COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Michigan schools heads to full Senate

(WXYZ) — Some Michigan state lawmakers are trying to put a stop to mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans voted on a series of bills that now head to the floor for a full vote. The hearing brought with it emotional testimony from parents who want a choice.

Right now, three metro Detroit counties all have mask mandates – Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw. Macomb and Livingston do not.

The package of bills was voted out of committee by with a 4-1 vote – four Republicans for it and one Democrat against it.

Parents spoke out at the meeting, with one saying they feel bad for the students and their well-being.

As of earlier this month, at least six out of 10 students in Michigan are required to wear masks in building due to local mandates issued by health departments or individual school districts.

Some parents are in full support of Senate bills 600-603. They block schools, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and local health officials from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, masking up, and testing for school-related activities.

"Regardless of the efficacy of masks and vaccines to combating COVID-19, parents are ultimately responsible for their children's health and well-being," Republican Sen. Lana Theis said. "Access to free education is a guaranteed right in our state constitution."

