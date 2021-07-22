Catholic schools in metro Detroit review Archdiocese of Detroit's plan to prevent COVID-19

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Archdiocese of Detroit has sent out its plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Catholic Schools. The plan addressed vaccination, masks, and sanitation.

“I really trust in the administration here - and hopefully we do the right thing,” said Steve Dolunt, Athletic Director at Cabrini High School.

Dolunt says schools learned last year how to successfully prevent the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, masks, and sanitation.

He says if cases are high enough that such measures are needed, the school now is prepared. He also is hoping that vaccination and lower case rates will allow schools to have more freedom.

“At what point do you say get back to normal? Will we ever get back to normal?” asks Dolunt, knowing that risk levels can continuously change over time.

The plan from the AOD says that the AOD will not require vaccination against COVID-19, but it is “strongly encouraged for employees and eligible students, as “an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.”

When it comes to masks, the CDC recommends anyone who is not vaccinated wear masks to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

The AOD says it will not require the use of masks but will require schools to allow people to wear masks if they choose to. Masks are still required under federal order on school buses.

Schools will have the ability to implement policies on their own that require more than AOD recommends, including mask mandates for certain populations or in certain scenarios.

Parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they are sick. They will also require parents to communicate with schools immediately when there are possible cases of COVID-19.

Schools will continue to work with their county Health Departments and follow quarantine recommendations.

