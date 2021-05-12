CDC advisory committee meeting Wednesday on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15

(WXYZ) — Wednesday is a crucial day on the COVID-19 vaccine front. The CDC's advisory committee is expected to recommend the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15 years old.

The FDA has already signed off, and a few states like Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas have already begun putting shots into younger arms.

We haven't heard from the State of Michigan on their plan, but we should have a better idea after the CDC meets on Wednesday.

If and when the CDC signs off on recommending the vaccine, as many as 17 million adolescents will have their blessing to get a vaccine. That makes up another 5% of the U.S. population.

"I am encouraging all parents to get their children vaccinated. Some parents won't want to be first, but I am also encouraging children to ask for the vaccine," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Many health officials are concerned some parents who are already on the fence about the vaccine will be doubly hesitant on getting their child vaccinated.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 1/4 of new COVID-19 cases are in kids and teens, so the timing of the vaccine is crucial.

The Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a survey, finding about 29% of parents of children under age 18 said they'd get their child the vaccine immediately when eligible. 32% would wait to see hwo the vaccine is working. The rest said it would either have to be a requirement or they wouldn't give their kid the shot.

"Anytime we're talking about vaccinations in kids, the bar needs to be very very high from a safety standpoint," Dr. Preeti Malani, U-M's chief health officer, said. "These vaccines are made from special proteins that enter the cell and they help the body make antibodies, but the vaccines fall apart once they get into the body. they don't alter Genetics."

